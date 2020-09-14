1/1
JAMES S. WILBUR
1949 - 2020-09-09
WILBUR, James S. Cambridge, MA, 71, of West Street, also Queen Lake in Phillipston, died Wednesday unexpectedly at the UMass Memorial Medical Center in Worcester. Born in Rochester, NY in July 1949, the son of Rodney and Martha (Hagstrom) Wilbur, he resided in Cambridge for more than 30 years and vacationed in Phillipston for many years as well. Jim graduated from Canandaigua Academy and later attended Hobart College and graduated from Nichols College. Jim earned a Master's degree from Cambridge College.Jim worked with people with learning challenges throughout his life before joining the Threshold Program at Lesley University for twenty-five years retiring in 2016 as Executive Director. The Threshold Program is a post secondary program for young adults with diverse learning, developmental, and intellectual disabilities. His contributions to the Program were extraordinary and affected numerous individuals and their families as well as enhancing the university and its facilities. Jim is survived by his life partner of thirty years Timothy J. McNeill, his sister Karen Wilbur of Dallas, TX as well as many nieces and nephews. A celebration of life will be held at a later time. Anyone who wishes to honor Jim's life and impact consider making a donation to the Jim Wilbur Memorial Fund for Threshold, c/o Lesley University, 29 Everett St., Cambridge, MA.02138 or via Lesley.edu/give-today. To send an online condolence, please visit www.mackfamilyfh.com. Mack Family Funeral Home, 105 Central St., GARDNER is directing arrangements.

Published in Boston Globe from Sep. 14 to Sep. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Mack Family Funeral Homes
105 Central Street
Gardner, MA 01440
(978) 632-0158
Memories & Condolences

1 entry
September 14, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Scott Hebert & Staff of the Lamoureux Fletcher Community Funeral Home
