ROUVALIS, James Samuel "Jim" Age 87, passed away peacefully on September 19, surrounded by his family. Jim was born and raised in Gloucester, MA to Andrew and Stavroula Rouvalis. He graduated from Gloucester High School, then attended the University of Maine on a track and field scholarship, later receiving his Master's Degree from Salem State University. Through the National Science Foundation, he continued to take more graduate-level classes. Jim met his wife, Louise Jenney, while both were attending the University of Maine. They married in 1957 and resided in Reading, MA for 40 years, where they raised their three children, before retiring to Topsfield. Jim taught science for 41 years, predominantly in Bedford, MA, eventually becoming the Science Coordinator for the entire school system. Jim was an engaging teacher and a highly respected colleague. Amongst the students, he was renowned for his entertaining lab experiments. He also coached several sports teams and taught driver's education. Jim was proud of his Greek heritage and frequently returned to Gloucester for family gatherings. The Rouvalis family spent many happy summers on the Gloucester beaches uniting with Jim's childhood friends and their families. Jim and Louise were enthusiastic travelers, including several cherished trips to Greece and the Greek islands. One of his favorite pastimes was spending time in the garden growing his dahlias and tomatoes. Jim was a wonderful and devoted husband, father and grandfather. He loved to entertain and was a best friend to many. He was an avid Boston sports fan and enthusiastically attended his children's and grandchildren's sporting events. His kind heart led him to various volunteer activities, including the Reading Boosters Club. Upon retiring in Topsfield, he was a selfless and dedicated volunteer for the Council on Aging and Meals on Wheels program. Jim will be profoundly missed by the multitude of lives he touched. Jim was preceded in death by his parents, Andrew and Stavroula Rouvalis, sister Andrea Manus and brother, Leo Rouvalis. He is survived by his wife, Louise Jenney Rouvalis, his daughters Leslie Rouvalis and Debra Keating, son Andrew Rouvalis and his beloved granddaughters, Karissa and Alexa Keating. A Memorial Reception will occur at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Topsfield Council on Aging, Town Hall, 8 West Common St., Topsfield, MA 01983. For guestbook, visitwww.driscollcares.com
