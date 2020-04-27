Boston Globe Obituaries
JAMES SERA Obituary
SERA, James Of North Attleboro, formerly of Foxboro, passed away April 26th. Born and raised in Hyde Park, he was a longtime resident of Foxboro and currently resides in N. Attleboro. He worked at Norwood Hospital as the Supervisor of the Engineering Department for 20 years before retiring. Beloved husband for 51 years of Florence L. (McGrath). Brother of Harry Sera of Raynham, Joseph Sera of Norfolk, Anthony Sera of Sarasota, FL, Connie Mancini of NC, Carmella Fountain of NC, Mary Mayer of E. Bridgewater and the late John, Paul, Rose, Peter, and Salvatore Sera and Evelyn Zwarts. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. A private graveside service will be held at Knollwood Memorial Park in Canton. For guestbook, see dockrayandthomassfuneralhome.com Dockray & Thomas Funeral Home (781) 828-0811
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 28, 2020
