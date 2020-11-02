SKEHAN, Rev. James W.S.J. Of Weston, on November 1, 2020. Beloved son of the late James W. & Mary E. (Coffey) Skehan. Brother of Marie Skehan Cooney, the late Joseph B. Skehan, Francis A. Skehan, Mary Skehan Watson and Sister Teresa Skehan, RSM. Also survived by his many nieces and nephews and Jesuit Brothers. A private Concelebrated Funeral Mass in the Chapel of the Holy Spirit Campion Center, Weston will be held. Interment will follow in Campion Center Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Jesuit Community, Campion Center, 319 Concord Rd., Weston, MA 02493 to support its ministry of care for elderly and infirm Jesuits. Brady & Fallon Funeral Home 617 524 0861