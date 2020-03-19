|
SMITH, James "Jimmy" Jr. The world lost a giant of a human being this past week. James "Jimmy" Albert Smith, Jr. was born in Cambridge, MA August 14, 1953, to James and Evanon Smith. Jimmy graduated from Cambridge High and Latin School in 1971 and studied at Berklee College of Music. In 1972, Jimmy was hired by the Cambridge Music Department, where he taught for 43 years. A beloved instructor and mentor, he positively impacted the lives of hundreds of students. He was a favorite among students and faculty, whether he was teaching, singing, performing, directing student musicals, or leading the Cambridge Rindge and Latin Band during football games. He retired in 2015. In the early 1980s, he started performing stand-up comedy and co-hosted an open mic night with fellow comedian Jack Gallagher at Boston's legendary Comedy Connection. A typical open mic lineup might include Steven Wright, Paula Poundstone, Denis Leary, Bobcat Goldthwait, Steve Sweeney, Barry Crimmins, Lenny Clarke, Tony V, Mike McDonald, Mike Donovan, Jimmy Tingle and many more aspiring comics, who later became household names locally and nationally. Jimmy worked his way up the comedy ladder, from amateur performer to headlining clubs and colleges throughout New England. He credited his success to the support and advice of his fellow comics and booking agents Paul Barkley and Billy Downes of The Comedy Connection. Jimmy was a consummate, gracious and collaborative entertainer. He could sing, dance, compose music and perform original comedic monologues. His charismatic stage persona exuded warmth and charm and he was an instant crowd-pleaser. He was a mainstay on the New England comedy and music scenes for over 30 years. As a comic, he opened for Ray Charles, Roberta Flack, The Smothers Brothers, Grace Jones, Kool and the Gang, and Gladys Knight and the Pips. As a singer, percussionist and trombone player for the Chris Rhodes Band, Jimmy and the band opened for Bette Midler, Dr. John, The Chambers Brothers, Ike and Tina Turner and many other marquee performers. Over the last decade, Jimmy battled diabetes, heart and kidney disease and other medical issues that limited his physical mobility. Nevertheless, he displayed great strength, courage and optimism and stayed active. He performed regularly with Cambridge's Erie Blue Band, treating audiences to his upbeat vocals, musical expertise and on-stage improvisational antics. Jimmy Smith passed away on March 11, at Beth Israel Hospital, surrounded by family and friends. "If his body was as strong as his spirit," his brother Steven said of him, "he would have lived for a thousand years. He had to face the ultimate decision a human can face and taught his final lesson." Jimmy is survived by his loving wife Susan Dong Smith, brother Steven Smith, and sister-in-law Darlene Smith of Groveland. In addition, he is survived by uncles Andrew Hamilton of Florida and Arthur Hamilton of Cambridge, aunts Agnes Cox, Emma Coleman, Geraldine Betts and Marcia Hamilton of Cambridge, over 100 cousins, and extended family nationwide. Jimmy was a member of one of Cambridge's largest black families. Jimmy will be interred with his mother and father in Cambridge Cemetery at a private Graveside Service. A larger memorial and Celebration of his Life is planned for later this year. Donations can be made in Jimmy's memory to The American Diabetes Association: Diabetes.org Donate Today; Memorial Donation; Jimmy Smith.
Published in The Boston Globe on Mar. 20, 2020