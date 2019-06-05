HEWSON, James Stokes M.D. Of Beverly Farms, Massachusetts, died peacefully with family by his side on May 31, 2019. Born and raised in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, Jim was the son of the late Dr. William and Nancy Stokes Hewson. He graduated from Episcopal Academy in 1945. Jim enlisted in the Hospital Corps of the US Navy and served as a pharmacist mate for two years. After his honorable discharge in 1947 from the Navy, he attended Yale University and graduated in the class of 1950. He then went to Temple University's School of Medicine and graduated in 1956. Postgraduate training took Jim to the Mary Fletcher Hospital in Burlington, Vermont for two years, followed by his general surgical residency at Beverly Hospital. After that residency, he completed three years of orthopedic surgical residency at the University of Pennsylvania in Philadelphia in 1962. Jim's medical career of fifty years was spent largely at Beverly Hospital where he became the first Orthopedic Surgeon and started their Orthopedic Department. He also served as President of the medical staff and a trustee of the hospital. Jim was appointed a fellow of the Academy of Orthopedic Surgeons, was a trustee and member of Essex South section of the Massachusetts Medical Society, as well as an instructor at Massachusetts General Hospital. He served as President of the Board of Trustees of Shore Country Day School, was a trustee for the Pingree School in South Hamilton, as well as being on the Vestry of Christ Church in Hamilton. Jim is survived by his wife Nancy and children, Anne, Polly, Marion, and William, eight grandchildren, and one great-grandchild. His son, Jimmy, predeceased him. Jim's passions included sailing, squash, tennis, skiing, fishing, birding, woodworking, and enjoying his garden. Following a private service, the family welcomes you to join them in the Celebration Room at St. John's Church on Monday, June 10, 2019, at 11:30 am. Arrangements by the Campbell Funeral Home, 525 Cabot St., BEVERLY. Donations can be made to Mass. Audubon, 2208 South Great Road, Lincoln, MA 01773. Their website is massaudubon.org and or Massachusetts Alzheimer 's Disease Research Center, Mass. General Hospital, Building 114, Suite 2011, 16th St, Charlestown, MA 02129, www.madrc.org Information, directions, condolences at www.campbellfuneral.com Published in The Boston Globe on June 6, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary