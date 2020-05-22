|
SUTHERLIN, James "Jay" Of Woburn, passed away at the age of 61 on May 19, 2020, following a three-year battle with ALS. Beloved husband of 32 years to Elaine Sutherlin. Cherished father of Jiliane and her husband Seth Gordon and Bryan Sutherlin, all of Woburn. Dear brother Robert Sutherlin and his husband Dennis of Stoneham, as well as also survived by many cousins, nieces, nephews, and friends. Jay was preceded in death by his parents, James and Lois (Flemming) Sutherlin, his sister, Jeanmarie Prevost, and his brother-in-law Robert Carrigg. Due to the current situation we are experiencing with the Coronavirus, arrangements are private and under the direction of the Lynch – Cantillon Funeral Home, 263 Main Street, WOBURN. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date, and at that time a party will be thrown in typical Jay fashion with cold beers, off-color jokes, and plenty of laughs. As a remembrance, and in lieu of flowers, donations may be made in honor of Jay to Cullys Fight Against ALS – Venmo: [email protected] or paypal: Kathy.ca[email protected] www.lynch-cantillon.com 781-933-0400
Published in The Boston Globe on May 24, 2020