Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Nichols Funeral Home, Inc.
187 Middlesex Avenue
Wilmington, MA 01887
(978) 658-4744
Memorial service
Friday, Aug. 23, 2019
1:00 PM
Brooksby Village Chapel
300 Brooksby Village Drive
Peabody, MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for JAMES HASTINGS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

JAMES T. HASTINGS

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
JAMES T. HASTINGS Obituary
HASTINGS, James T. James Thayer "Jim" Hastings, age 84, of Peabody, formerly a longtime resident of Wilmington, passed away peacefully on August 5, 2019, from complications of Parkinson's Disease. Jim was the beloved husband of Virginia (Eames) Hastings, devoted father of Lynne Maxwell & husband Bob of North Attleboro, Gary Hastings & wife Heidi of North Reading, Leigh Bull & husband Keith of Wilmington, and the late Laurie O'Grady. Loving "Bampy" of Kim Proulx & husband Josh, Courtney Burke & husband Bill, Ryan Maxwell & wife Renee, Nathan Maxwell & fiancee Courtney Abate, Kyle Hastings, Jackson Hastings, Allie Hastings, and great-granddaughter Lexi Proulx. Devoted father-in-law of Kevin O'Grady & wife Lori and their daughter Shannon of Wilmington. Cherished son of the late James L. and Helen (Thayer) Hastings, dear brother of Betty Delisle and Barbara Carey, both of New Hampshire. Jim is also survived by many nieces and nephews. Visiting Hours: Family and friends will gather for a Memorial Service at the Brooksby Village Chapel, 300 Brooksby Village Drive, Peabody on Friday, August 23rd at 1:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations in Jim's memory may be made to Mass Chapter, 70 Walnut St., Suite 301, Wellesley, MA 02481; or to the Chapter of your choice. Jim proudly served in the United States Navy during the Vietnam Era. Arrangements are under the direction of Nichols Funeral Home, WILMINGTON. Nichols Funeral Home 978-658-4744 www.nicholsfuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 18, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of JAMES's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Nichols Funeral Home, Inc.
Download Now