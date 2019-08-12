|
|
HASTINGS, James T. James Thayer "Jim" Hastings, age 84, of Peabody, formerly a longtime resident of Wilmington, passed away peacefully on August 5, 2019, from complications of Parkinson's Disease. Jim was the beloved husband of Virginia (Eames) Hastings, devoted father of Lynne Maxwell & husband Bob of North Attleboro, Gary Hastings & wife Heidi of North Reading, Leigh Bull & husband Keith of Wilmington, and the late Laurie O'Grady. Loving "Bampy" of Kim Proulx & husband Josh, Courtney Burke & husband Bill, Ryan Maxwell & wife Renee, Nathan Maxwell & fiancee Courtney Abate, Kyle Hastings, Jackson Hastings, Allie Hastings, and great-granddaughter Lexi Proulx. Devoted father-in-law of Kevin O'Grady & wife Lori and their daughter Shannon of Wilmington. Cherished son of the late James L. and Helen (Thayer) Hastings, dear brother of Betty Delisle and Barbara Carey, both of New Hampshire. Jim is also survived by many nieces and nephews. Visiting Hours: Family and friends will gather for a Memorial Service at the Brooksby Village Chapel, 300 Brooksby Village Drive, Peabody on Friday, August 23rd at 1:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations in Jim's memory may be made to Mass Chapter, 70 Walnut St., Suite 301, Wellesley, MA 02481; or to the Chapter of your choice. Jim proudly served in the United States Navy during the Vietnam Era. Arrangements are under the direction of Nichols Funeral Home, WILMINGTON. Nichols Funeral Home 978-658-4744 www.nicholsfuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 18, 2019