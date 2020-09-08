1/1
JAMES T. "JIM" MACEACHERN
MacEACHERN, James T. "Jim" Age 76, of Bellingham, WA passed away in the early morning hours on Saturday, August 15, 2020 after a lengthy battle with cancer. Born and raised in Somerville, MA, Jim was the son of Alexander and Florence MacEachern and predeceased by his sister Patricia Shamon and brothers A. Walter, Jack, Paul, Owen and Harold. He is survived by sisters-in-law Joan, Mary and Phyllis MacEachern, brother-in-law Edward Shamon, 23 nieces and nephews and many grandnieces and nephews. Jim was an extremely intelligent man and talented musician and was known to excel at whatever he chose to do. He founded and ran several successful businesses over the years. He also had a keen interest in politics and computers and loved sharing that knowledge with others. His life was not one of tradition but rather one filled with travel, adventure, and lively stories of the people whose lives he touched along his road less travelled. He will be missed. Donations may be made in Jim's memory to Kids on Computers at www.KidsOnComputers.org or the American Cancer Society at www.cancer.org


Published in Boston Globe from Sep. 8 to Sep. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
