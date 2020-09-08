MacEACHERN, James T. "Jim" Age 76, of Bellingham, WA passed away in the early morning hours on Saturday, August 15, 2020 after a lengthy battle with cancer. Born and raised in Somerville, MA, Jim was the son of Alexander and Florence MacEachern and predeceased by his sister Patricia Shamon and brothers A. Walter, Jack, Paul, Owen and Harold. He is survived by sisters-in-law Joan, Mary and Phyllis MacEachern, brother-in-law Edward Shamon, 23 nieces and nephews and many grandnieces and nephews. Jim was an extremely intelligent man and talented musician and was known to excel at whatever he chose to do. He founded and ran several successful businesses over the years. He also had a keen interest in politics and computers and loved sharing that knowledge with others. His life was not one of tradition but rather one filled with travel, adventure, and lively stories of the people whose lives he touched along his road less travelled. He will be missed. Donations may be made in Jim's memory to Kids on Computers at www.KidsOnComputers.org
or the American Cancer Society
at www.cancer.org