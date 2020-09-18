1/1
JAMES T. MCDONOUGH
1927 - 2020
McDONOUGH, James T. Age 93, of Falmouth Heights MA, died peacefully on Saturday, Sep. 12, 2020. Born on July 15, 1927 to the late Patrick James and Elizabeth (Parsons) McDonough of South Boston. Predeceased by his wife of 45 years, Louise (Flynn) McDonough; siblings, Lillian Cox of Andover, Robert McDonough of Watertown, and William McDonough of Weymouth. Survived by his 2 daughters, Marie McDonough of Westborough, MA and Patricia Henderson and husband Mark of Pembroke, MA, as well as 2 sons, John McDonough and wife Pamela of Attleboro MA, and son Stephen McDonough of Falmouth, MA. He leaves 9 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren; his cousin, Mary Lou Barbagallo of Belmont, MA and sisters-in-law Barbara Carroll of Falmouth, MA and Joan Moore of Maple Valley, WA; and dozens of nieces, nephews, as well as grand nieces and nephews. Following socially-distant COVID-19 safety protocol, gatherings in Jim's honor will be held as follows: Visitation: Thursday, Sep. 24th, 4-7pm at Chapman, Cole & Gleason Funeral Home, 475 Main St., FALMOUTH, MA. Funeral Mass: Friday, Sep. 25th at 10am, St. Patrick Church, 511 Main St., Falmouth, MA. Burial at 12:30pm at Mount Wollaston Cemetery, 20 Sea St. Quincy, MA. In lieu of flowers, a memorial donation for Jim may be made to the Falmouth Service Center, PO Box 208, Falmouth, MA 02541 falmouthservicecenter.org. For online guestbook and directions, visit ccgfuneralhome.com. Chapman, Cole & Gleason Falmouth, MA - 508.540.4172


Published in Boston Globe from Sep. 18 to Sep. 21, 2020.
