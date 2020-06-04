|
SIMONELLI, James Taylor "Jamie" Passed away on April 19, 2020, in his sleep. He will be remembered for his kind heart and fighting heart. Jamie was born on November 17, 1970. He was the son of the late Vincent Simonelli and son of Peggy Simonelli. He was the brother of David and Vincent Simonelli and Theresa Simonelli. He was the husband of Lauriston Simonelli. He has a huge family and many friends. He was a fighter all the way to the end. He will be remembered for his smile, his advice, and the way he looked at life. Services were private.
Published in The Boston Globe on June 5, 2020