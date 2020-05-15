|
JUDGE, James Thomas Jr. Age 74, of Wayland, died peacefully in the care of his wife at their residence on May 9, 2020 following a period of declining health. He was born in Boston on March 13, 1946 the son of the late James T. Judge, Sr, and Marion (Dunston) Judge. Jim is survived by his loving and devoted wife of 44 years, Cecelia F. (Wattendorf) Judge of Wayland. Beloved father of Anjuli Judge Johnson and her husband Jeffrey Johnson of Lititz, PA and Neha Judge and her husband Sean Baxter of Seattle, WA. Cherished grandfather of Sophia and Ajay Johnson. Brother of William Judge of Melrose, Barry Judge of Raleigh, NC, Carol Pierce of Brockton, Patricia Pierce of Zephyr Hills, FL, Robert Judge, and the late Marion (Chickie) Carr. Jim is also survived by beloved cousins, nieces, and nephews. Jim has been a resident of Wayland for the past 43 years and spent his formative years in Somerville, MA. He was a graduate of Bentley University and went on to earn his law degree from Suffolk Law School. He had a long and distinguished career with the Small Business Administration and as a private attorney at law. Jim was devoted to his family and friends. All who knew him will remember his kindness, gentle nature, work ethic, and quick wit. He was generous to all and will truly be missed. Private family services will be held at the Lakeview Cemetery. A Celebration of Jim's life will be held at a later date and time when all who loved him can come together to share and celebrate memories of Jim. In lieu of flowers, his family kindly suggests gifts in Jim's memory to be sent to Brookhaven Hospice, 114 Turnpike Road, #206, Westborough, MA 01581 or the Covenant House, Times Square Station, P.O. Box 731, New York, NY 10108-0900. Arrangements entrusted to the care of the John C. Bryant Funeral Home of WAYLAND. For condolences and updated service information, please visit johncbryantfuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on May 17, 2020