|
|
McGLOIN, James Thomas "Smiley" Of Quincy, passed away on April 16, 2020 at the age of 82. Husband of the late Maureen (Brangiforte) McGloin, beloved father of John F. McGloin, Deborah M. Bloom and James M. Connell, grandfather to Tiffany L. Straus, Alisha M. Garcia & Brittany K. Black, and great-grandfather to Mason and Amora.
Born in South Boston, May 22, 1937, son of the late John J. and Cecila D. (Giroux) McGloin, brother to Virginia T. Donovan, Richard R. McGloin and Michael J. McGloin and the late Genevieve Finamore. He is also survived by 19 nieces and nephews.
Interment will be at Knollwood Memorial Park, Canton, Massachusetts at a later date. Services under the care of Hamel-Lydon Chapel in QUINCY.
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 22, 2020