ATKINSON, James V. Of Escondido, CA, formerly of Needham, passed away peacefully on Monday, July 20th, at the age of 86. He is survived by his loving wife Georgia of 33 years, his younger brother Paul Atkinson, 6 of his 8 children, Kathleen Edlin, Nancy Negoshian, Susan Prickett, Mary Hynes, Lisa Graham, Stacey Atkinson, stepdaughters Angela Warner and Yvonne Rodriguez, 22 grandchildren, 23 great-grandchildren and many adoring nieces and nephews. Born on March 17th, 1934 to James and Mary Atkinson in Brighton, MA. He was a graduate of Newton North High and Boston College. He served in the United States Marine Corps upon graduating from college and went on to a successful career in finance as a Municipal Bond Fund Manager. Jim was preceded in death by his parents, his sister Marie (Byrne) Cleary, his two sons, Brian and Stephen Atkinson and grandson James Lindskog. A Service is scheduled to Celebrate his Life on Saturday, August 22, 2020 at 10:00 a.m., St. Ignatius Chapel, Boston College. In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory can be made to the Parkinson's Foundation, www.parkinson.org
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 9, 2020