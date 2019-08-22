Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
McDonald Keohane Funeral Home - South Weymouth
809 Main Street
South Weymouth, MA 02190
781-335-0045
Resources
More Obituaries for JAMES BARILARO
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

JAMES V. BARILARO

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
JAMES V. BARILARO Obituary
BARILARO, James V. "Jim" Of Weymouth, passed away August 21, 2019. Jim was born and raised in Quincy to the late Albert and Agnes (Flaherty) Barilaro. He was a graduate of Archbishop Williams High School and Boston College. He worked for many years as a computer analyst for New England Life. Jim enjoyed golfing, collecting antiques, watching all of the Boston sports teams and spending time with his family.

Beloved husband of Lorraine T. Barilaro (Wanagel) of Weymouth. Loving father of James V. Barilaro Jr. of Longmeadow, MA, Jean M. Callan and Michael of Longmeadow, MA, Steven J. Barilaro and Natasha of Davidsonville, MD. Dear brother of John Barilaro of Hanover, Sarah Armstrong of Quincy, Ellen Tate of Mullet Cove, SC and Michael Barilaro of Scituate. Proud Grandpa of Brendan, Alexander and Andrew Callan, Jack and Benjamin Barilaro and Vincent and Luca Barilaro. Also survived by many nieces and nephews.

Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the Visiting Hours on Sunday 3-7 PM in the McDonald Keohane Funeral Home, SOUTH WEYMOUTH at 809 Main Street (Rte. 18 opp. So. Shore Hospital). Relatives and friends will gather in the funeral home at 9:15 AM on Monday prior to the Funeral Mass in St. Mary's Church, Quincy at 10:30 AM. Burial in St. Mary's Cemetery, Quincy. In loving memory of Jim, please consider a donation to The , P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123. See www.Keohane.com for directions and online condolences or call 781-335-0045.
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 23, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of JAMES's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of McDonald Keohane Funeral Home - South Weymouth
Download Now