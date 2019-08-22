|
BARILARO, James V. "Jim" Of Weymouth, passed away August 21, 2019. Jim was born and raised in Quincy to the late Albert and Agnes (Flaherty) Barilaro. He was a graduate of Archbishop Williams High School and Boston College. He worked for many years as a computer analyst for New England Life. Jim enjoyed golfing, collecting antiques, watching all of the Boston sports teams and spending time with his family.
Beloved husband of Lorraine T. Barilaro (Wanagel) of Weymouth. Loving father of James V. Barilaro Jr. of Longmeadow, MA, Jean M. Callan and Michael of Longmeadow, MA, Steven J. Barilaro and Natasha of Davidsonville, MD. Dear brother of John Barilaro of Hanover, Sarah Armstrong of Quincy, Ellen Tate of Mullet Cove, SC and Michael Barilaro of Scituate. Proud Grandpa of Brendan, Alexander and Andrew Callan, Jack and Benjamin Barilaro and Vincent and Luca Barilaro. Also survived by many nieces and nephews.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the Visiting Hours on Sunday 3-7 PM in the McDonald Keohane Funeral Home, SOUTH WEYMOUTH at 809 Main Street (Rte. 18 opp. So. Shore Hospital). Relatives and friends will gather in the funeral home at 9:15 AM on Monday prior to the Funeral Mass in St. Mary's Church, Quincy at 10:30 AM. Burial in St. Mary's Cemetery, Quincy. In loving memory of Jim, please consider a donation to The , P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123. See www.Keohane.com for directions and online condolences or call 781-335-0045.
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 23, 2019