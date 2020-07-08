|
GAFFEY, James V. Age 87, of Medford, July 8, 2020. Beloved husband of Patricia (Duffy). Father of Patricia Gillette and her husband James of Ipswich, George Gaffey and his wife Maureen of NJ, Denise Gaffey and Jason Weeb of Melrose, Kerry Bartlett and her husband Joe of Winchester and the late James V. Gaffey, Jr. Father-in-law of Elizabeth Gaffey of Charleston. Brother of Edward and his wife Janet of NY, Francis and his wife Paula of Magnolia, Margaret Klann and her husband Robert of WI, and the late Hugh Gaffey. Also survived by 12 grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews. Funeral Mass in the Immaculate Conception Church, 600 Pleasant St., Malden, Friday at 10:00 am. Relatives and friends kindly invited. All Covid-19 measures shall be observed. Face masks and social distancing at church are required. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting donations in Jim's name be made to the , 309 Waverley Oaks Rd., Waltham, MA 02452. For guestbook, please go to
Published in The Boston Globe on July 9, 2020