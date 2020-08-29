1/1
HANNON, James V. Sr. Of Danvers, age 92, died August 28. The voice of New England racing for the majority of his nearly 40 years as a thoroughbred racehorse track announcer, he was predeceased by his wife Barbara (Clare) and leaves his beloved children, James Hannon, Jr. and his wife Pamela of Middleton, Patricia Morse of Lebanon, NH, Michael Hannon of Danvers, John Hannon and his wife Ana of Salem, NH, and Mark Hannon of Danvers, his grandchildren, Danielle Hannon, James Hannon, III, Zachary Morse, Andrew Morse, Isabella Hannon, Matthew Hannon, Grace Hannon, and William Hannon, his great-grandsons, Benjamin and Jaxon, and many nieces and nephews. Graveside Services will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, September 2, 2020 at Oakdale Cemetery, Middleton, MA. Visiting Hours are Tuesday from 4-7 p.m. at C.R. Lyons & Sons Funeral Directors, 28 Elm St., DANVERS, MA. All attendees are required to wear face coverings, practice social distancing, and are respectfully asked for no physical contact with the family. In lieu of flowers, donations in Jim's memory may be made to Kaplan Family Hospice House, 78 Liberty St., Danvers, MA 01923 or the Permanently Disabled Jockeys Fund, P.O. Box 803, Elmhurst, IL 60126. For full obit, directions or to leave a message of condolence, please visit www.LyonsFuneral.com C.R. Lyons & Sons Funeral Directors 28 Elm Street, Danvers 978-777-7900 LyonsFuneral.com


Published in Boston Globe from Aug. 29 to Aug. 30, 2020.
