FRONGILLO, James Vincent "Skip" Of Winchester, MA, passed away Tuesday morning, September 8, 2020 at the age of 88.
Son of the late Carmen and Loretta Frongillo, he was born February 6, 1932 in Winchester, MA, where he received his education from the Winchester school system and met the love of his life, the late Helen Lunsford Frongillo. The two were blessed with 72 years of love and adventure together; raising five children and ultimately celebrating 67 marriage anniversaries. Skip served in the Army and was the proud owner of J & J Machine Corporation for over 25 years.
Skip was loving father to David and Catherine (Emman) Frongillo of Ellsworth, ME, Peter and Peggy (McHugh) Frongillo of Old Orchard Beach, ME, James and the late Carol (Davis) Frongillo of Billerica, MA, Julie Frongillo of Reading, MA, and Lorraine Frongillo of Bokeelia, FL. Cherished "Pookie" and grandfather to Matthew, Douglas, Michael, Dominic, Peter, Kristen, Lacey, Shannell, Jaimie, Molly, Melanie, Anthony and James, and great-grandfather to Alistair, Anton, Maximillian, Axel, Wyatt, Mason, Lucy, Brody, Mia, Cole, Gianna, Anthony, Shawn, Bennett, Cecilia, and Curran. Dear brother to Lorraine "Ginger" (Frongillo) Maggio and her late husband William Maggio, and to the late Johnny Frongillo and wife Angelina "Ginger" (Morelli) Frongillo and his many loving nieces and nephews.
Skip's sense of humor was magnetic, his chuckle contagious. At heart he was a storyteller; whether it be to relive a fond memory from yesteryear or regale a grandchild with a fictional tale of talking animals he had once met. His family meant the world to him, and his love for Helen especially was the stuff you write books about.
He loved food, especially home-cooked meals, takeout Chinese, and anything with salt on it. He snuck sweets in before dinner and second helpings of vanilla ice cream after. Although Helen did much of the cooking, Skip made a mean fried egg-submerged in hot bacon fat until the whites were firm and yolks still runny. You could often find him making a sandwich of Italian cold cuts or spreading peanut butter on a piece of toast with the same meticulousness and care that an artist uses to sculpt his masterpiece.
Skip had that childlike sense of wonder that most are not fortunate enough to carry into their adulthood, but being around him would spark it within you again no matter what your age. He believed in love, loyalty, and kindness to others, and lived out those truths throughout the duration of his life.
He is sorely missed, but we are thankful for the years and laughter he shared with us, as well as for the wonderful memories he left behind.
A private Service will be held on Saturday, September 19 for the family. Memorial contributions may be made to The Heart Center at Boston Children's Hospital by visiting secure.childrenshospital.org/site/Donation2?df_id=2220&2220.donation=form1
and completing the form. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.lanefuneral.com