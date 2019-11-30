|
BOUDREAU, James W. "Jim" Sr. Age 88, a longtime resident of Wilmington, passed away peacefully on November 27, 2019. Jim was the beloved husband of the late Fern M. (Cray) Boudreau, devoted father of Jamie Boudreau & his companion Lisa Johnson of Tewksbury, George Boudreau & his wife Joanne of Round Rock, TX and Todd Boudreau & his wife Rana of Wilmington. Loving "Gramps" of Lindsey, Jennifer, Phillip, Gregory, Hunter and Charlie Boudreau. Cherished son of the late Ulysses and Catherine (Pothier) Boudreau, dear brother of Robert Boudreau of Malden. Visiting Hours: Family and friends will gather at the Nichols Funeral Home, 187 Middlesex Ave. (Rte. 62), WILMINGTON on Wednesday, December 4th for Visitation from 3:00-7:00 p.m. which will conclude with Military Honors. In lieu of flowers, donations in Jim's memory may be made to the Blaire House, 10 Erlin Terrace, Tewksbury, MA 01876. Jim proudly served in the U.S Air Force during the Korean Conflict. Nichols Funeral Home 978-658-4744 www.nicholsfuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Dec. 1, 2019