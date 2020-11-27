CONNOLLY, James W. Age 88, of Plymouth, formerly of Charlestown and Somerville, passed away on Thursday, November 26th surrounded by his family. He was born in Boston, the son of the late John and Margaret Connolly. He grew up in Charlestown and graduated from Charlestown High School. After graduating, he joined the US Army, went to boot camp, married the love of his life Marion and was then deployed to Korea. After coming home from Korea, he and Marion started their lives in Charlestown raising three children, eventually moving to Somerville. Jim loved sports and especially loved attending his grandchildren's games. He and Marion spent many weekends square dancing. He loved the outdoors and camping. He spent many hours "tinkering" and taking care of his own property. Always a hard worker, he insisted on doing everything himself. Most of all, he loved spending time with his family. In addition to his wife of 67 years, Marion, Jim leaves behind his children; Mary Ellen Sullivan and her husband Brian of Duxbury, James Connolly, Jr. and his wife Debra of Florida and John Connolly and his wife Nancy of New Hampshire. He was "Papa Jim" to Sean and his wife Beth of Oceanside, CA, Kyle, Carlin and Craig Sullivan of Duxbury, Shannon and her husband Morgan Rech, Jessica, Jillian and Ashley Connolly of Palm City, FL and Nicole and her husband Stephen Bubb, Kelsey and Christopher of Windham, NH. He was the great-grandpa to Emery and Conor Sullivan, Connor and William Rech and Mason and Ellianna Bubb. He is survived by his sisters; Margaret Van Gorder and her husband Frank, of Plymouth, Barbara Swales of Charlestown and Gertrude Keough of Charlestown. He was preceded in death by his brothers; John, Joseph and George Connolly and his sisters; Mary Johnson and Loretta Blalock. Funeral arrangements will be under the care of the Bartlett Funeral Home, 338 Court Street, PLYMOUTH. Calling Hours will be held on Tuesday, December 1, 2020 from 8:30-10:30am. A Funeral Mass will be held on Tuesday, December 1st at 11:00am at St. Mary's Church, 313 Court Street, Plymouth. Interment will follow at Mayflower Cemetery in Duxbury. COVID restrictions will be observed as will social distancing. Bartlett Funeral Home 338 Court Street Plymouth, MA 02360