GREEN, James W. III Passed away after a brief illness on his birthday, August 31, 2020. He was 68 years old. He was the beloved husband of Priscilla Clune, with whom he shared 40 years of marriage. Jimmy was an independent insurance adjuster for over 45 years. In addition to his wife, Priscilla; Jimmy leaves his sister-in-law, Patty Green and her children; cousins, Tommy Barry, Michael Biasetti, Susan Marquis, Linda (Green) Goodwin, and their families; as well as many friends. He was the brother of the late David Green and Kathy Audler. Visiting hours will be held on Thursday, September 24, 2020 in the Solimine Funeral Home, 67 Ocean St, RT. 1A, LYNN, from 11 AM -1 PM, followed by a service at 1:00 Adhering to the guidelines of the Commonwealth of Massachusetts and the CDC, visitation will be limited to 40 family members and friends at a time. Interment will be at Pine Grove Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the American Kidney Fund, 11921 Rockville Pike, Suite 300, Rockville, MD 20852. Directions and guestbook at www.solimine.com