1/1
JAMES W. GREEN III
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share JAMES's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
GREEN, James W. III Passed away after a brief illness on his birthday, August 31, 2020. He was 68 years old. He was the beloved husband of Priscilla Clune, with whom he shared 40 years of marriage. Jimmy was an independent insurance adjuster for over 45 years. In addition to his wife, Priscilla; Jimmy leaves his sister-in-law, Patty Green and her children; cousins, Tommy Barry, Michael Biasetti, Susan Marquis, Linda (Green) Goodwin, and their families; as well as many friends. He was the brother of the late David Green and Kathy Audler. Visiting hours will be held on Thursday, September 24, 2020 in the Solimine Funeral Home, 67 Ocean St, RT. 1A, LYNN, from 11 AM -1 PM, followed by a service at 1:00 Adhering to the guidelines of the Commonwealth of Massachusetts and the CDC, visitation will be limited to 40 family members and friends at a time. Interment will be at Pine Grove Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the American Kidney Fund, 11921 Rockville Pike, Suite 300, Rockville, MD 20852. Directions and guestbook at www.solimine.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Boston Globe from Sep. 20 to Sep. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Solimine Funeral Homes - Ocean St.
67 Ocean Street
Lynn, MA 01902
781-595-1492
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
September 20, 2020
The Solimine Family and Staff wish to express our sincere sympathy to you. It is our hope that we may be able to make this difficult period more bearable. Please feel free to call on us at anytime, as we are always available for you.
Solimine Funeral Homes - Ocean St.
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved