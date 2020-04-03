|
HICKEY, James W. III At 62 years, in Revere, March 31st, unexpectedly, following a lengthy illness. Beloved son of the late James W. Hickey, Jr. & Louise M. (Cardillo) Hickey-Dorr. Devoted brother of John H. Hickey & his wife, Marie of Little Elm, TX, formerly of Revere & Somerville, & Gary R. Hickey of Wakefield. Dear uncle of Amanda, Ian & Olivia Hickey, all of Wakefield & Claire Hickey of Boston & the late Christopher Kennedy. Also lovingly survived by his grandnephew, Miles G. Kennedy & his grandniece, Valentina S. Kennedy, both of Nahant. Services & interment were held privately, due to the ongoing mandate & regulations issued by the Comm. of MA & the Boston Archdiocese regarding the COVID-19 (Coronavirus) pandemic. Former member of 27th Lancers-Drum & Bugle Corps. of Revere & a most proud member of the "Friends of Bill W." Jimmy was a former employee of Copy Cat, Garber Travel & Boston Coach. Remembrances may be made to the "Friends of Bill W.," 12 Channel St., Suite 604, Raymond L. Flynn Marine Park, Boston, MA 02210. To send online condolences, or for more information, please visit www.vertuccioandsmith.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 5, 2020