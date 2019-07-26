|
|
KEOUGH, James W. Of Boston, vice-president at Daniel A. Mullin Associates, died at home July 24, 2019. Beloved son of the late James A. and Louise (Tanner) Keough. Brother of Louise D. Thompson of Arlington, Alice Melville and her husband Donald of Carver, Patricia Keough of Readville, Robert Keough and his wife Katherine of Dorchester, Mary Keough of Readville and the late Edward Keough. Jim is also survived by 15 nieces and nephews, many grandnieces and grandnephews and close friends Daniel A. Mullin, Lyle Howland, Florence Mackie and Suzanne Iannella. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in Saint Cecilia Church, 18 Belvidere Street, Boston, Wednesday, August 7 at 11 AM. Visiting Hours at Dolan Funeral Home, 1140 Washington Street, DORCHESTER LOWER MILLS, Tuesday, August 6 from 5-8 PM. For information and directions. www.dolanfuneral.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 4, 2019