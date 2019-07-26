Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Dolan Funeral Services
1140 Washington Street
Dorchester, MA 02124
(617) 298-8011
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019
11:00 AM
Saint Cecilia Church,
18 Belvidere Street,
Boston, MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for JAMES KEOUGH
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

JAMES W. KEOUGH

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
JAMES W. KEOUGH Obituary
KEOUGH, James W. Of Boston, vice-president at Daniel A. Mullin Associates, died at home July 24, 2019. Beloved son of the late James A. and Louise (Tanner) Keough. Brother of Louise D. Thompson of Arlington, Alice Melville and her husband Donald of Carver, Patricia Keough of Readville, Robert Keough and his wife Katherine of Dorchester, Mary Keough of Readville and the late Edward Keough. Jim is also survived by 15 nieces and nephews, many grandnieces and grandnephews and close friends Daniel A. Mullin, Lyle Howland, Florence Mackie and Suzanne Iannella. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in Saint Cecilia Church, 18 Belvidere Street, Boston, Wednesday, August 7 at 11 AM. Visiting Hours at Dolan Funeral Home, 1140 Washington Street, DORCHESTER LOWER MILLS, Tuesday, August 6 from 5-8 PM. For information and directions. www.dolanfuneral.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 4, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of JAMES's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Dolan Funeral Services
Download Now