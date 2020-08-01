|
MONIZ, James W. Of Medford, born in Woburn, passed away peacefully at home on Wednesday, July 29, 2020, under the care of at the age of 82. Beloved husband of Judith (Skerry) Moniz, and would have been married 60 years in September. Son of the late Blanche and Eli Moniz and the last of seven brothers and sisters. He leaves his son, Christopher and his two grandchildren, Victoria and Hunter Moniz. His son James P. Moniz passed away eight years ago. Jim was a graduate of Medford Vocational High School class of 1956. He entered the US Army in 1957 and served two years overseas and then four in the National Guard. He was an employee of Verizon Telephone Company. He was a great golfer and belonged to the Woburn Country Club for 50 years. He was also active in the Melrose Knights of Columbus. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in his name to , 75 Sylvan St., Suite B 102, Danvers, MA 01923, or to the Granara/Skerry Trust for Pancreatic cancer research, PO Box 1047, Medford, MA, 02155. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to visit with the family on Tuesday, August 4th, from 9:30 -11 AM, at the Dello Russo Funeral Home, 306 Main St., MEDFORD, followed by a Funeral Mass celebrated in St. Joseph Church, 118 High St., Medford, at 11:30 AM. Burial with military honors will follow at Oak Grove Cemetery. Covid-19 protocols will be followed. To leave a message of condolence visit www.dellorusso.net Dello Russo Family Funeral Homes
Medford-Woburn-Wilmington
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 2, 2020