MULLIN, James W. III Of Scituate, passed away peacefully at South Shore Hospital on April 11, surrounded by his four siblings. James was born in Boston on November 17, 1955. He was the son of James W. Mullin, Jr. and Janet T. (McGrady) Mullin. He lived the majority of his life in Scituate.
James, known by family and friends as Jima, was always a gentleman and a kind, loving and gentle soul. As a man of great faith, he was a daily communicant at Saint Mary's of the Nativity, until his decline in health prevented him from attending. Jima graduated from Scituate High School, and Cape Cod Community College. He was a skilled carpenter, building two homes on Martha's Vineyard before returning to Scituate to continue his work with various builders on the South Shore. Jima was drawn to the ocean and was proud to be from "The Irish Riviera." As a young teenager, Jima was a member of a dwindling group of mossers who would closely follow the tides to row out in heavy dories off the cliffs of Scituate to rake moss and haul hundreds of pounds back to shore. It was grueling work and Jima reveled in its connection to the "old country." Jima loved to read and engage himself with friends and family about his take on a particular writer or cultural trend. He was a well-known regular at Scituate's public library. He loved music. He had a large collection of CDs, but was most fond of the "oldies," especially The Beatles. Nothing pleased him more than gathering with family and family friends on all holidays, special occasions and parties. The highlight of Christmas Day was Jima handing out books or CDs as gifts, each one meticulously considered for its recipient. One of his favorite events was the annual Scituate Heritage Days, especially the Sunday concert on Front Street, which he often quipped should be declared a national holiday.
Jima leaves behind his sister Geraldine Mullin of Nantucket, Jane Murphy of Hingham, Janet Mullin and John Mullin, both of Hull.
A Celebration of Life ceremony will be announced and held at a later date. At this difficult time, during the COVID-19 crisis, please visit Jima's tribute page at www.mcnamara-sparrell.com/obituary/James-MullinIII to leave words of comfort and remembrance. McNamara-Sparrell Funeral Home
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 19, 2020