O'MALLEY, James W. "Mike" Of Medfield, on June 18, 2019, at home surrounded by his family. He was 93 years old. James was the beloved husband of Barbara A. (Kennedy) O'Malley, and the son of the late Michael F. and Ellen (Norton) O'Malley of Wellesley Hills. His devoted family include his children, James O'Malley and his wife Cheryl of Medfield, Susan Good and her husband Peter of Franklin, and Ellen Geary and her husband Richard of Franklin, and his grandchildren, Michael O'Malley and his wife Jocelyn Scheintaub, Jennifer Gabriel and her husband Daniel, Christopher Good, Matthew Good and his wife Stacey, Gregory Good, Colleen Lobisser and her husband Todd, and Ryan and Emily Geary. James also had 7 great-grandchildren, Bridget and Peter Good, Scarlett, Addison, and Pennelope Lobisser, and Nathaniel and William Gabriel, and many nieces and nephews. James was the brother of Sister Mary O'Malley, SND, and the late Margaret Carey, Thomas O'Malley & Eileen DiMarzo. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Tuesday, June 25, 2019, at 10:00 AM, at St. Edward the Confessor Church, 133 Spring St., Medfield, MA 02052, followed immediately by burial at Vine Lake Cemetery, 625 Main St., Medfield. Visiting Hours will be on Monday evening, June 24, 2019, from 4:00 PM until 8:00 PM, at Roberts Mitchell Caruso Funeral Home, 15 Miller St., MEDFIELD, MA 02052. Published in The Boston Globe on June 23, 2019