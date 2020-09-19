PERKINS, James W. Of Cambridge and Nonquitt, MA, died on September 7, 2020. He was the widower of Margaret Heard Perkins, who died in February. He is survived by his three children, Charles H. of New York, James A. of Chestnut Hill, and George H. and his wife Polly Carpenter of Cambridge; and five grandchildren. (In his law school 45th anniversary report he quoted Proverbs 17:6 "Grandchildren are the crown of the aged".) Born in New Bedford, MA on October 14, 1924, Jim spent his childhood in Padanaram, MA, and attended Friends Academy, St. George's School, Harvard College ('45) and Harvard Law School ('48). As did many in the war years, Jim accelerated his college study. After graduating with a degree in Physics in February, 1944, he worked at Sylvania Electric Products, Inc., in Salem, MA, until October, 1945. His work there was devoted to high-definition airborne radar for the Royal Air Force. As field engineer, he flew to England for two months in the winter of 1944-45 to work directly with the R.A.F. He was a partner in the law firm of Palmer & Dodge in Boston, where he served as managing partner (1986-1989). He was active in many professional organizations in his field, including the American Bar Association, where he served as Chairman of the Section of Local Government Law (1970-71), and the National Association of Bond Lawyers, where he served as President (1985-86). He was awarded the Bernard P. Friel Medal in 1988 by the National Association of Bond Lawyers for distinguished service in public finance. Among his civic contributions, he served as Trustee of the Longy School of Music, President of the Cambridge Civic Association, Director of the International Student Association of Greater Boston, Member of the Massachusetts Committee on Children and Youth, Board Member of the Associated Day Care Services of Metropolitan Boston, and member of the vestry of the Church of the Advent, Boston. After retirement from Palmer and Dodge in 1991, he attended Harvard Divinity School; he was awarded a Master of Theological Studies degree in 1996. He wrote in his college 60th anniversary report: "My continuing religious view---a common one now--is that ultimate religious truth cannot be reduced to human words. But creed and theological statements can be symbols of ultimate truth. As symbols they can be true even if they differ, just as light can be both waves and particles." In addition to his family life, and professional and civic activities, he was sustained by a deep love of music. He was active in early music circles as a recorder player, and in later years as a singer with choral groups such as the Back Bay Choral. In his college 45th anniversary report he wrote: "Choral singing, this year with the Back Bay Chorale, has become as essential as food." He belonged to the Tavern Club, where he was a proud member of its esteemed MeistUrsingers ensemble. A Memorial Service for James and Margaret is to be held at Christ Church Cambridge, when health conditions allow.