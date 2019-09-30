Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Conway, Cahill-Brodeur Funeral Home
82 Lynn Street
Peabody, MA 01960
(978) 531-0472
Visitation
Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Conway, Cahill-Brodeur Funeral Home
82 Lynn Street
Peabody, MA 01960
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019
12:00 PM
Resources
More Obituaries for JAMES PUTNEY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

JAMES W. PUTNEY

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
JAMES W. PUTNEY Obituary
PUTNEY, James W. Of Peabody, September 29, 2019. Devoted husband of 51 years to Maureen (McFarland) Putney and loving father and father-in-law of Jeffrey Putney of Peabody, Lisa and Robert Sackett of Franklin, MA, Heather Putney-Geisser and Todd Geisser of Concord, NH and the late James Putney and Chad Putney; brother of Wendall Putney of Dedham, Joan Davidson of Wellesley and Lorraine Cimeno of Bourne, MA, also survived by 6 grandchildren, 4 great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. A Visitation will be held on Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019 from 4:00 until 8:00 PM at the Conway, Cahill-Brodeur Funeral Home, 82 Lynn St., PEABODY facility. A Funeral Service will be held there on Thursday at 12:00 PM. Burial will be in St. Joseph Cemetery, Lynn. Expressions of sympathy may be made to , 75 Sylvan St., Suite 102-B, Danvers, MA 01923 in his memory. He was a veteran of the Korean War, serving in the US Navy aboard the USS Smalley DD-565. He was a Fifty-Five-year member of the Pipe Fitter's Union Local 537 of Boston, and had been an avid golfer and member of Gannon Golf Course, Lynn since 1968. He also was in bowling leagues at Metro Bowl, Peabody and enjoyed boating on the North Shore Waters. For obituary, guestbook and directions, visit www.ccbfuneral.com

View the online memorial for James W. PUTNEY
Published in The Boston Globe on Oct. 1, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of JAMES's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Conway, Cahill-Brodeur Funeral Home
Download Now