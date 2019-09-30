|
|
PUTNEY, James W. Of Peabody, September 29, 2019. Devoted husband of 51 years to Maureen (McFarland) Putney and loving father and father-in-law of Jeffrey Putney of Peabody, Lisa and Robert Sackett of Franklin, MA, Heather Putney-Geisser and Todd Geisser of Concord, NH and the late James Putney and Chad Putney; brother of Wendall Putney of Dedham, Joan Davidson of Wellesley and Lorraine Cimeno of Bourne, MA, also survived by 6 grandchildren, 4 great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. A Visitation will be held on Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019 from 4:00 until 8:00 PM at the Conway, Cahill-Brodeur Funeral Home, 82 Lynn St., PEABODY facility. A Funeral Service will be held there on Thursday at 12:00 PM. Burial will be in St. Joseph Cemetery, Lynn. Expressions of sympathy may be made to , 75 Sylvan St., Suite 102-B, Danvers, MA 01923 in his memory. He was a veteran of the Korean War, serving in the US Navy aboard the USS Smalley DD-565. He was a Fifty-Five-year member of the Pipe Fitter's Union Local 537 of Boston, and had been an avid golfer and member of Gannon Golf Course, Lynn since 1968. He also was in bowling leagues at Metro Bowl, Peabody and enjoyed boating on the North Shore Waters. For obituary, guestbook and directions, visit www.ccbfuneral.com
View the online memorial for James W. PUTNEY
Published in The Boston Globe on Oct. 1, 2019