SAVAGE, Atty. James W. III Of Waban, entered into eternal rest on Monday, February 3, 2020. He was 80 years old. Jim was born in Everett. In 1960, he received his A.B. from Boston College; 1961 M. Education from Suffolk University; 1966 C.C. from Oxford University; and in1969, he received his J.D. from the New England School of Law. James was a practicing attorney, arbitrator and mediator in Boston. Beloved husband of the late Mary Ellen (Aliberti) Savage. Son of the late James W. Savage, Jr. and Lillian Savage. Dear and devoted father of Alicia Savage and her husband, David Cain of Cohasset, and Jennifer Savage and her partner, Edward Butler of Manhattan, NY. Brother of Francis Savage and his wife, Carol of Beverly, Patrick Savage of Guilford, NH and the late Daniel Savage. Loving grandfather of James William Cain, Anna Maria Cain, and Elena Leigh Cain. Dear partner of Mary Langone. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend James' Funeral Mass in St. Ignatius of Loyola Church, 28 Commonwealth Ave., Newton, Wednesday, Feb. 12 at 10 a.m. Interment Wyoming Cemetery, Melrose. In lieu of flowers, contributions in James' memory may be made to the Jimmy Fund, P.O. Box 849168, Boston, MA 02284-9168. Cafasso & Sons Funeral Home Everett 617.387.3120
Published in The Boston Globe on Feb. 9, 2020