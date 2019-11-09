Boston Globe Obituaries
Vertuccio & Smith Funeral Home
773 Broadway
Revere, MA 02151
(781) 284-7756
Visitation
Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Vertuccio & Smith Funeral Home
773 Broadway
Revere, MA 02151
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019
7:15 PM
Vertuccio & Smith Funeral Home
773 Broadway
Revere, MA 02151
View Map
JAMES W. "SMITTY" SMITH

JAMES W. "SMITTY" SMITH Obituary
SMITH, James W. "Smitty" Retired Teacher for Woburn Schools Of Woburn, formerly of Chelsea, on November 6th, following a long illness, at 79 years. Beloved husband of 44 years to Mary Rose (Orluk) Smith of Woburn. Devoted father of Erin E. Smith, Ryan J. Smith & Julie M. Smith & her fiancé Jess Davis, all of Woburn & admired role model of Michael Brady of Lowell. Adored grandfather of Ryleigh. Dear brother of Robert Smith & wife Linda of Lynn & the late Richard Smith, Irma Ajewski, Edward Smith & brother-in-law to Michael Ajewski & his companion Cara LaCourse of Saugus. Cherished uncle of Denise Hache' & husband Jason and their children; Connor & Cadence & Kenny Smith, Peter Smith & David Smith & his wife Robyn. Family & friends are invited to attend Memorial Visiting Hours in the Vertuccio & Smith, Home for Funerals, 773 Broadway (Rt. 107) REVERE on Thursday, November 14th from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. A Funeral Service will follow the visitation in the Funeral Home at 7:15 p.m. Interment will be private. Parking available in lot left of the Funeral Home. Retired Teacher for Woburn Schools and former Track and Football Coach. In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to the , 3 Speen St., Ste. 250, Framingham, MA 01701. For more information, please visit www.vertuccioandsmith.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Nov. 10, 2019
