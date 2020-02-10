|
SMITH, James, W. (Jim) Age 85, from Burlington, MA, born February 21, 1934, originally from Wilton, NH, passed away Friday, February 7, 2020. He was the loving husband of Doris Wilkinson Smith. Jim was a wonderful father to his three children, LuAnn A. Smith, Jennifer S. Calder and her husband Milt, and James Smith, Jr. Jim truly enjoyed being a grandfather to Frederick Graham, IV and his wife Alyssa, Jaclynn Radocckia and her husband Nick, Jessica Sorenson, and Richard Sorenson, Jr. He took pleasure spending time with his great-grandson Mason James Radocckia. Jim was predeceased by his parents Rupert and Annie Smith, sister Alice, and brothers Edward, Harold, Rupert, and Jack. Jim was a retired Winchester High School Mathematics teacher. He went to Keene State College where he met Doris. He drove across the country with Doris when LuAnn was 2 and Jennifer an infant to Arizona where he got his Masters at Arizona State University. Jim enjoyed the early years of retirement with Doris watching their grandchildren after school. They would spend hours together in the workshop, doing arts and crafts, and playing games. In later years, Jim and Doris would spend the winters in Florida where their own siblings were wintering in the south as well. Jim will be greatly missed by his family who all love him very much but know that he is now at peace. Services will be private.
Published in The Boston Globe on Feb. 12, 2020