Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Stanton Funeral Service
786 Mount Auburn Street
Watertown, MA 02472
(617) 924-3838
Visitation
Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019
11:30 AM - 1:30 PM
Stanton Funeral Service
786 Mount Auburn Street
Watertown, MA 02472
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019
1:30 PM
Stanton Funeral Service
786 Mount Auburn Street
Watertown, MA 02472
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for JAMES WALSH
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

JAMES W. "BILL" WALSH

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
JAMES W. "BILL" WALSH Obituary
WALSH, James W. "Bill" Of Natick, formerly of Cambridge, Oct. 12, 2019. Beloved husband of Margaret A. "Peg" (Carter) Walsh. Brother of Jeanne Castaldini & her husband Daniel of Naples, FL, Jane Goreham & her husband John of Millis, J. Stephen Walsh & his wife Arlene of Jacksonville, FL, and the late John W. Walsh. Also survived by many nieces, nephews and cousins. Funeral Service in the Stanton Funeral Home, 786 Mt. Auburn St. (Rt. 16), WATERTOWN, on Thursday at 1:30 P.M. Interment Mt. Auburn Cemetery. Relatives and friends respectfully invited to attend. Visiting Hours Thursday, 11:30 A.M.-1:30 P.M. Retired longtime employee of WBZ/CBS TV Station. In lieu of flowers, contributions in his memory to the Animal Rescue League of Boston, 10 Chandler St., Boston, MA 02116 would be appreciated.

View the online memorial for James W. "Bill" WALSH
Published in The Boston Globe on Oct. 15, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of JAMES's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Stanton Funeral Service
Download Now