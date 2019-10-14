|
|
WALSH, James W. "Bill" Of Natick, formerly of Cambridge, Oct. 12, 2019. Beloved husband of Margaret A. "Peg" (Carter) Walsh. Brother of Jeanne Castaldini & her husband Daniel of Naples, FL, Jane Goreham & her husband John of Millis, J. Stephen Walsh & his wife Arlene of Jacksonville, FL, and the late John W. Walsh. Also survived by many nieces, nephews and cousins. Funeral Service in the Stanton Funeral Home, 786 Mt. Auburn St. (Rt. 16), WATERTOWN, on Thursday at 1:30 P.M. Interment Mt. Auburn Cemetery. Relatives and friends respectfully invited to attend. Visiting Hours Thursday, 11:30 A.M.-1:30 P.M. Retired longtime employee of WBZ/CBS TV Station. In lieu of flowers, contributions in his memory to the Animal Rescue League of Boston, 10 Chandler St., Boston, MA 02116 would be appreciated.
Published in The Boston Globe on Oct. 15, 2019