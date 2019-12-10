Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Concord Funeral Home
Director - Glenn D. Burlamachi, CFSP
Concord, MA 01742
978-369-3388
Service
Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019
11:00 AM
ST. ANNE'S IN-THE-FIELDS CHURCH
147 Concord Rd. - Rte. 126
Lincoln, MA
Resources
More Obituaries for JAMES SPINDLER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

JAMES WALTER SPINDLER


1939 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
JAMES WALTER SPINDLER Obituary
SPINDLER, James Walter Age 80, of Lincoln. Dec. 7, 2019. Husband of Mary Griffing Spindler. Father of David Neill Spindler and wife K.C. Swanson, of Arlington, VA, and Henry Carlton Spindler and wife Carol Bertucci Spindler, of Keene, NH; five grandchildren, Samantha Dorothy and Clara Abigail Spindler, Hannah Madeline, Megan Elizabeth and Evan Bernard Spindler. A Memorial Service will be held at St. Anne's in-the-Fields Episcopal Church, 147 Concord Road, Lincoln, at 11 A.M., on December 14, 2019. A reception in the church will follow. Burial in the Lincoln Cemetery will be private. U.S. Marine Vietnam Veteran. Gifts may be made in his name to Parkinson's Foundation, 200 SE 1st Street, Suite 800, Miami, FL 33131, or www.parkinson.org and St. Anne's Episcopal Church, P.O. Box 6, Lincoln, MA 01773, c/o Music Fund. To share a memory or offer a condolence, visit: www.concordfuneral.com

View the online memorial for James Walter SPINDLER
Published in The Boston Globe on Dec. 11, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of JAMES's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Concord Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -