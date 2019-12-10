|
SPINDLER, James Walter Age 80, of Lincoln. Dec. 7, 2019. Husband of Mary Griffing Spindler. Father of David Neill Spindler and wife K.C. Swanson, of Arlington, VA, and Henry Carlton Spindler and wife Carol Bertucci Spindler, of Keene, NH; five grandchildren, Samantha Dorothy and Clara Abigail Spindler, Hannah Madeline, Megan Elizabeth and Evan Bernard Spindler. A Memorial Service will be held at St. Anne's in-the-Fields Episcopal Church, 147 Concord Road, Lincoln, at 11 A.M., on December 14, 2019. A reception in the church will follow. Burial in the Lincoln Cemetery will be private. U.S. Marine Vietnam Veteran. Gifts may be made in his name to Parkinson's Foundation, 200 SE 1st Street, Suite 800, Miami, FL 33131, or www.parkinson.org and St. Anne's Episcopal Church, P.O. Box 6, Lincoln, MA 01773, c/o Music Fund. To share a memory or offer a condolence, visit: www.concordfuneral.com
