ZANOR, James "Jim" Lifelong resident of Everett, age 94, passed away on April 14th. Beloved husband of the late Edith. Son of the late Benjamin Zanor and Catherine (Juliano). Brother of the late Walter P. Zanor and Mary Zanor. Survived by many loving nieces and nephews. A late WWII Navy Veteran. Mr. Zanor was a longtime teacher and administrator at Boston Latin and Boston Girls Latin Academy. In light of the recent development with COVID-19, all Funeral Services will be private.
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 20, 2020