SMYTHE, Jamey Age 66 of Maynard, MA, passed away on December 23, 2019, at Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston from cardiac surgery complications. Born in Methuen, MA, the oldest of five children. Jamey was a General Contractor at Jamey Smythe Services in Boston and the surrounding areas. Known to many as a kindhearted, feisty, outspoken, generous, loyal friend and family member. He embodied a profound love for the arts, African Culture drum and dancing, and traveled to Senegal, West Africa six times. He made many lifelong friends at Squawk Coffee House in Cambridge, MA, where he featured his troupe, Midnight Drummers. Survived by his partner Deborah Hledik of 25 years, her son Robert, and daughter Nadia and her husband Craig. "Grampy" Jamey is also survived by three grandchildren, Taylor, Ryan, and Owen, and his dog, Leo. Donations may be made in his memory to More Than Words, 56 Felton Street, Waltham, MA 02453 https://mtwyouth.org/ a non-profit organization that helps teens at risk to a brighter future. A Celebration of Life will be held on May 3, 2020 at the Pierce House in Lincoln, MA 01773, from 10:30 to 2:30 pm. To share a memory or offer a condolence, visit: www.fowler-kennedy.com Fowler-Kennedy Funeral Home A Life Celebration Home Maynard, MA 978-897-7343

Published in The Boston Globe on Feb. 16, 2020
