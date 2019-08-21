|
BOYDEN, Jan Of Abington, August 19, age 70, loving cousin of Jeannie Heaton of FL, Lisa Heaton of Washington, Elaine Fitzpatrick of Lunenburg, John Palumbo of Lunenburg, Don DeRoma of CA, Marie Williams of Foxboro, Pat Sointu of Duxbury, and Gary Stockbridge of Franklin.
Jan loved music, animals, and her close Abington friends.
A Funeral Service will be held at the Quealy & Son Funeral Home, 116 Adams Street, ABINGTON, Tuesday, August 27 at 3pm. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in memory of Jan: American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals at www.aspca.org/donate. For directions and online guestbook www.quealyandson.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 23, 2019