|
|
SKALICKY, Jan Pavel, MD Of Walpole, on June 15, 2019. Beloved husband of 34 years to Dr. Carolyn (Francis) Aldredge-Skalicky MD. Loving father of John M. Ramsdell and his wife Nicki Ramsdell of Seattle, WA, and Anne M. Skalicky and her husband Fernando Martinez of Seattle, WA. Cherished grandfather of Pablo N. Martinez. Proud stepfather of Brian Aldredge and his wife Sivia Dipippo Aldredge, and Horatio Aldredge and his wife Tenley Aldredge. Uncle of Milada Skalicky, Roseanne Skalicky, and Mathew Skalicky of Australia. Cousin of Brad Williamson, Dana Williamson and Sara Williamson of Massachusetts. Brother of Vladimir Michael Skalicky of Australia and Milena Sefr of the Czech Republic. Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend Dr. Skalicky's Life Celebration on Saturday, August 17 from 10:00 to 1:00 PM at the James H. Delaney & Son Funeral Home, 48 Common Street, WALPOLE, MA. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in may be made to Boston University, 595 Commonwealth Avenue, Suite 700, West Entrance, Boston MA 02215. Delaney Funeral Home www.delaneyfuneral.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 11, 2019