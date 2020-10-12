KUPKA, Jana Marie (Pliczka) Formerly of Sherborn, passed away on October 9, 2020. Jana was born February 23, 1941, and baptized at Svata Ludmila church in Prague, in what was then Czechoslovakia. Loving daughter of the late Marie (Knihova/Konyvesova) Pliczkova, a gifted fashion designer and seamstress who owned her own salon in Prague, and the late Jan Pliczka, who fought in both World Wars, ran covert operations against the Nazis, and later served as a top aid to the Minister of Finance in Czechoslovakia. Jana went to high school at Santoska Jedenactiletka in Prague Smichov. Luckily, her father's political background did not prevent her from receiving an Associate's degree in mechanical engineering from Prague Junior Technical College, after which she worked in plumbing design at Potrubi. In 1968, she followed her brother Marian Pliczka who had immigrated to the United States, settling in the Boston-area where she was an active member of the Masaryk Club. Jana married Milan Kupka April 2, 1972. They owned the Best Shell on Worcester Road in Wellesley for many years. Jana continued her career as a plumbing designer, first at Francis Associates, later at Cosentini Associates of Boston. However, Jana's most important role was devoted mother to Michelle (Kupka) Keyes and her husband Michael of Belmont, and Dan Kupka of Salem, both of whom will miss her greatly. Jana also leaves behind her beloved brother Marian Pliczka and his wife Wendy Jenkins, her three grandchildren, Isabella, Margaret, and Michael Keyes, and her nephew and niece Thomas Pliczka and Natalia Pliczka. Visiting Hours in the John Everett & Sons Funeral Home, 4 Park Street, NATICK COMMON, on Thursday, October 15th from 10-11am. Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend. Due to Covid-19 restrictions, Funeral Mass and Interment private. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Mrs. Kupka may be made to the Czech and Slovak Association, PO Box 9, East Boston, MA 02128, or online at www.czskboston.org View the online memorial for Jana Marie (Pliczka) KUPKA