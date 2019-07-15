ANDERSON, Jane A. Of Needham, passed away peacefully at home on July 14, beloved wife of the late Robert Anderson. Loving mother of Cathleen Bielawski of Malta, NY, Dr. Stephen Anderson and his wife Karen of Longmeadow, MA, and Janice Anderson of Belmont, MA. Loving grandmother of Jeffrey Bielawski and fiancée Liana Singer of Somerville, MA, Mary Caprotti and her husband Jesse of Ballston Spa, NY, Robert Anderson, Isabelle Anderson and Nathan Anderson of Longmeadow, MA. Loving sister of John Cassidy and his wife Popeta of West Roxbury, MA, Francis Cassidy and his wife Lynda of Union, ME, Mary Foster of Charlestown, MA, Donald Cassidy and his wife Gloria of Amherst, NH, Stephen Cassidy and his wife Diana of Lyndeborough, NH and the late Charles Cassidy and his wife Mary Cassidy of Mashpee, MA. Loving aunt to many nieces and nephews. A graduate of Boston City Nursing School, Jane was devoted to her patients throughout her long career as a nurse at the Glover Hospital in Needham. A Visitation will be held at the George F. Doherty & Sons Funeral Home, 1305 Highland Ave., NEEDHAM, on Wednesday, July 17, from 4-8pm followed by a Funeral Mass in the Church of the Most Precious Blood, Dover on Thursday, July 18, at 10am. Relatives and friends kindly invited. Interment in St. Joseph Cemetery, West Roxbury. Contributions can be made to Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center in her memory, Office of Development, 330 Brookline Ave., Boston, MA 02215. Checks made payable to "BIDMC" write "nursing" under the memo line. For directions and guestbook, gfdoherty.com George F. Doherty & Sons Needham 781 444 0687 Published in The Boston Globe from July 16 to July 17, 2019