HAVILAND, Jane A. (Counihan) Age 73, of Beverly, sadly passed away Thursday, April 23, 2020. She was born in Ipswich, the youngest of the four children of John F. and Mary E. (Burns) Counihan. She grew up in South Hamilton where her father was the Postmaster and her mother was a school teacher. Jane attended the Lynn Hospital School of Nursing and practiced as a registered nurse at Massachusetts General Hospital and North Shore Children's Hospital. She and her husband Paul married in 1969 at St. Paul's Church in Hamilton. They resided in their Beverly home for over 46 years and would have celebrated their 51st wedding anniversary this June. After taking time to raise her four daughters, Jane earned her Associate's Degree in early childhood education at North Shore Community College and became a preschool teacher. She enjoyed walking on the beach with her husband Paul and their dog Ginger. She especially loved spending lots of time with their children and seven grandchildren. She also liked listening to music and doing craft projects. Jane was predeceased by her father, John F. Counihan, her mother, Mary E. (Burns) Counihan, her brother Daniel Counihan, and sister Mary (Counihan) Ingraham. Jane is survived by her loving husband Paul Haviland, her daughters Kathleen Hilston, Kristen McEnaney, Meredith Haviland and Erin Haviland O'Gorman, her sons-in-law Rob Hilston, John McEnaney and Cal O'Gorman, her grandchildren, Kenny and Bradd Hilston, Anna and Hallie McEnaney, and Cian, Aoife and Tadhg Haviland O'Gorman, her sister Margaret Bonacci, her sister-in-law Gloria Mason and several nieces and nephews. She will be deeply missed by her family and friends. Funeral Services for Jane will be held privately. A Memorial Mass will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Jane's memory to The . Arrangements by the Campbell Funeral home, 525 Cabot Street, BEVERLY. Information and condolences at www.campbellfuneral.com Campbell Funeral Home (978)922-1113 www.campbellfuneral.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 27, 2020