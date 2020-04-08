Boston Globe Obituaries
JANE A. (PRITCHARD) MEINHART

MEINHART, Jane A. (Pritchard) Of Edgartown, formerly from Newton, died peacefully in the morning on April 7, 2020. Beloved wife and best friend of the late Karl W. Meinhart. Jane, a loving mother, is survived by her children Patricia Nelson and her husband Chad, David Meinhart and his wife Margie, Anne Brogan and her husband Peter, Lisa Greenberg and her husband Barry, Paul Meinhart and his wife Leslie and Peter Meinhart and his wife Michelle, and her cherished grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her dear sisters Diane Edwards and her husband Bob and Marie Tess Durkee. The family would like to thank Jane's wonderful caregivers and hospice team for their dedication, especially at this challenging time. She will be deeply missed by everyone who loved her. A private Celebration of Jane's Life will be held at a future date. Donations may be made in Jane's memory to the , 309 Waverly Oaks Road, Waltham, MA 02452. To share a memory or note of condolence with Jane's family, please visit www.eatonfuneralhomes.com Eaton Funeral Home Needham 781-444-0201
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 9, 2020
