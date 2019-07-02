HOOPER, Jane Aloyse (Murphy) Of Framingham, passed away peacefully on July 1, 2019, with her family by her side. She is the daughter of the late Dr. James and Loretta Murphy of West Roxbury. Sister to the late Loretta (Murphy) Regan and Wife of the late Robert F. Hooper. Grandmother to the late Evan R. Martin of Framingham. She is survived by her children, Robert F. Hooper, Jr. (Bo) and his wife Candi of Tucson, AZ, Richard J. Hooper and his wife Stephanie of Marlborough, Janet (Hooper) Martin and her husband Bill of Framingham, and Paul A. Hooper and his wife MaryEllen of Framingham. Her grandchildren, Travis Hooper and his wife Jennifer of Lake Oswego, OR, Jarrod Hooper and his wife Genevieve of Chicago, IL, Kimberly Gladman and her husband Josh of Framingham, James Hooper of Somerville, and Jennifer Hooper of Framingham. Her great-grandchildren, Ryan, Olivia, John, and Benjamin Hooper. Jane is a graduate of Regis College with a degree in Home Economics. Jane had a passion for bringing family and friends together. She hosted countless parties, especially at her cherished family vacation home in Humarock, MA. She was always the perfect hostess! After her children were grown she was a manager and buyer for Lady Lauries Women's clothing and Wallachs Men's clothing in Natick. Jane is a past President of the VFW Auxiliary in Wayland. She was a current resident and President of the Resident Council at Oak Knoll Nursing Center. She was an advocate for the residents, especially those who could not speak for themselves. She admired and appreciated the loving and compassionate care she received from the Oak Knoll staff during her four year stay. Jane will be remembered for her warm and welcoming smile, her generosity, and endless sense of humor. Visitation in the Chapel of the John Everett and Sons Funeral Home, 4 Park Street, NATICK COMMON, Friday, July 5th, from 10-11am. Followed by Funeral Service at 11am. Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend. Interment Holyhood Cemetery, Brookline. Expressions of sympathy may be made in her memory to the – , P.O. Box 14301, Cincinnati, OH 45250-0301. For directions and guestbook please visit www.everettfuneral.com John Everett & Sons Funeral Home Natick 508 653 4342



View the online memorial for Jane Aloyse (Murphy) HOOPER Published in The Boston Globe on July 3, 2019