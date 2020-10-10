GREEN, Jane B. (Clougherty) At 75 years of age. Retired Fire Prevention, BFD. Of Danvers, formerly of Charlestown, Dorchester & West Roxbury, October 9, 2020. Beloved wife of 55 years to James E. "Jim" Green. Devoted mother of Jane Mayo, Karen Green, James E. Green, Jr. & wife Lisa & Kathleen "Katie" DiBella & husband Vincent. Loving nana to Amanda, Kasey, Mark, Olivia & Brooke. Beloved sister of Patricia Roney, Joseph Clougherty (BFD), Leo Clougherty, Jean Harrington, Mary McNelley & the late Evelyn Hanf, Cecelia Clougherty, John (BFD), Robert (BFD), Paul, Bernard, Charles (BFD) & Peter Clougherty. Also many loving nieces & nephews. Relatives & friends are invited to attend Jane's Funeral Mass on Friday, October 16, at 10 AM. in St. Mary's Church, 55 Warren St., CHARLESTOWN. Facial coverings & social distancing required inside church. Burial at Woodlawn Cemetery, Everett. There are no funeral home visiting hours. Kindly make a memorial donation in Jane's name to The Boston Fire Department Relief Assoc., 115 S. Hampton St., Boston, MA 02118. For obituary & online condolences, www.carrfuneral.com