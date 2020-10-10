1/
JANE B. (CLOUGHERTY) GREEN
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share JANE's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
GREEN, Jane B. (Clougherty) At 75 years of age. Retired Fire Prevention, BFD. Of Danvers, formerly of Charlestown, Dorchester & West Roxbury, October 9, 2020. Beloved wife of 55 years to James E. "Jim" Green. Devoted mother of Jane Mayo, Karen Green, James E. Green, Jr. & wife Lisa & Kathleen "Katie" DiBella & husband Vincent. Loving nana to Amanda, Kasey, Mark, Olivia & Brooke. Beloved sister of Patricia Roney, Joseph Clougherty (BFD), Leo Clougherty, Jean Harrington, Mary McNelley & the late Evelyn Hanf, Cecelia Clougherty, John (BFD), Robert (BFD), Paul, Bernard, Charles (BFD) & Peter Clougherty. Also many loving nieces & nephews. Relatives & friends are invited to attend Jane's Funeral Mass on Friday, October 16, at 10 AM. in St. Mary's Church, 55 Warren St., CHARLESTOWN. Facial coverings & social distancing required inside church. Burial at Woodlawn Cemetery, Everett. There are no funeral home visiting hours. Kindly make a memorial donation in Jane's name to The Boston Fire Department Relief Assoc., 115 S. Hampton St., Boston, MA 02118. For obituary & online condolences, www.carrfuneral.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Boston Globe from Oct. 10 to Oct. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
16
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
St. Mary's Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Carr Funeral Service
220 Bunker Hill Street
Charlestown, MA 02129
617-242-1509
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved