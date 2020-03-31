|
BRADFORD, Jane Beloved Mother, Sister, Aunt, Grandmother and friend Died on March 28, 2020 at Care Dimensions Hospice House in Lincoln, MA. She was 95 years old. Born in Marblehead, MA, Jane was one of four daughters of Walter Tristram and Mary Patterson Lundegren. She was a graduate of Marblehead HS and the Massachusetts General Nursing School. Jane was a resident of Boston and formerly of New York City and Lavenham in Suffolk, England. She was a member of St. Thomas Church, while living in Manhattan, and of St. Peter and St. Paul's Church in Lavenham. She is survived by her son, Finley C. Hunt, III, and his fiancée Felice Rosser, her daughter, Wylie Hunt and husband, Matthew Trump, her sister, Judith L. Sands, of North Reading, four grandchildren, Laura Louison (Daniel Belsky), Evan Louison, Angela Louison, Marc and Adriana Louison (all of New York), nine nieces and nephews, three great-grandchildren, many grandnieces and nephews and a great-grandnephew. Jane had a great love for travel and enjoyed many happy trips to Europe, especially to her beloved village of Lavenham where she lived for many years in her little Thimble Cottage. She also leaves behind a cluster of dear friends with whom she maintained a voluminous correspondence for most of her life. Funeral Services were private. Donations in Jane's name may be made to St. Peter and St. Paul's Church, Church Street, Lavenham, Sudbury CO10 9SA United Kingdom. online donations: www.justgiving.com/lavenhamchurch
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 1, 2020