HARDY, Jane C. (Cunniff) Of South Boston, August 24, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Leonard R. Hardy. Devoted mother of Michael Hardy & his wife Marilyn of Tacoma, WA, Molly Dunn of South Boston, Jane Gillis & her husband John of Plymouth, Paul Hardy & his wife Cathy of Roslindale and the late Leonard, Janet, John and Edward Hardy. Mother-in-law of Kathy Veligor Hardy and Pasqualina Hardy. Dear sister of the late John Cunniff. Loving grandmother of Kate Jepson, Christopher and Kathryn Dunn, Janet and Kevin McCarthy, Kelly, Jake, Jessica, Nicole, and Edward Hardy, Jr. Also survived by 5 great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. Relative and friends are invited to attend a Funeral Mass in Gate of Heaven Church, 615 East Fourth Street, South Boston, Friday, August 30th at 11:00am. Long time organist at Gate of Heaven and St. Brigid Churches in South Boston and St. Francis Church in Cambridge and member of Castle Island Association. O'Brien Funeral Home
South Boston 617-269-1600
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 28, 2019