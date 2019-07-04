HART, Jane C. Longtime resident of West Palm Beach, FL, formerly of Norwood, MA passed away on July 1, 2019. Jane was the daughter of the late John J. Corcoran and Esther (Sinclaire). Jane was a graduate of Norwood High School; University of Miami in Miami, FL with a Bachelor of Science degree; and received her Masters of Education from Sam Houston State University in Houston, TX. She spent her working career in science education and retired from the Palm Beach County School District in 1999. She was the beloved wife of the late William A Hart; she was the cherished mother to William S. Hart (Christi) of Lake Worth, FL and Sharon Hart Fanelli (Steve) of Ardsley, NY and was predeceased by her daughter Susan Hart Orr. She was the loving grandmother to Michael McGrath, Miami, FL; Bobby Hart of Lake Worth, FL; Ryan and Emily Fanelli of Ardsley, NY. She was also the loving sister of Robert Corcoran and his wife Jeanne of Norwood and of Susan Bamond of Scituate, MA. She was also survived by many loving nieces and nephews, as well as many dear friends. Jane devoted her entire career to Science Education and was active in the Florida Association of Science Teachers, Pine Jog Environmental Education Center, Delta Kappa Gamma Beta Xi, Palm Beach County Science and Engineering Fair; National Science Teachers Association. She was awarded "Woman of the Year" by Phi Delta Kappa in 1988; was inducted into the Palm Beach County Hall of Fame in 2008; was named "Outstanding Science Educator" by F.A.S.T. in 2007, received the "Lifetime Achievement Award for Science Education" by the School District of Palm Beach County, received the Community Service Award from Delta Kappa Gamma in 2018 as well as many other accolades. Jane had a zeal for learning and adventure and was an avid traveler during her retirement years. Her legacy will live on in those whom she has educated, mentored and befriended. Memorial gifts may be sent to the Jane C. Hart South Florida Science & Engineering Scholarship Award. Payable to PBRSEF Donation Account and mailed or delivered to: PBRSEF C/O Jennifer Davis, 3300 Forest Hill Blvd., Suite C-223, West Palm Beach, FL 33406. Visiting Hours: Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to pay their respects at Quattlebaum Funeral Home, 6411 Parker Avenue, WEST PALM BEACH, FL on Sunday, July 7th, 2019 from 4 pm to 7 pm. A Funeral Mass will be held at St. Juliana Catholic Church, 4500 S. Dixie Hwy., on Monday, July 8th at 10:00 am. A Celebration of Life luncheon will be held immediately following the service.



