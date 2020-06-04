|
KELTIE, Jane C. (Quinneen) Of Natick, formerly of Wellesley Hills, June 4, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Ralph J. Keltie. Devoted mother of C. Ross Keltie of Edgartown and Bruce C. Keltie and his wife Meg of Needham. Grandmother of Claire Keltie of Needham and Yulia Keltie of Newton. Daughter of the late Roger and Annette Quinneen of Orchard Street in Wellesley. Jane was a graduate of Wellesley High School class of 1945 and Wellesley College class of 1949. She married the late Ralph J. Keltie, Jr. of Wellesley on May 22, 1954 (who passed away in 1996). They settled in Wellesley and raised two sons. After raising her family, she was a facilities manager at Temple, Barker and Sloane (later Mercer Management) until her retirement in 2000. She was a longtime member and tennis player (women's doubles champion) at the Wellesley Country Club and a member of the Wellesley Garden Club. Visitation with COVID-19 restrictions will be held at the George F. Doherty & Sons Funeral Home, 477 Washington St. (Rt.16), WELLESLEY, Tuesday, June 9, from 8:30-9:30am, followed by a Funeral Mass in St. John the Evangelist Church, 9 Glen Rd., Wellesley Hills, at 10am. Interment in Woodlawn Cemetery, Wellesley. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Jane's memory to Ms. Griswold, Treasurer of the House and Garden Club of Wellesley, 7 Winslow Rd., Wellesley, MA 02481. Online guestbook at gfdoherty.com George F. Doherty & Sons Wellesley 781-235-4100
Published in The Boston Globe from June 5 to June 7, 2020