|
|
LEARD, Jane C. (Welch) Of Waltham, July 8, 2019. Beloved wife of Richard W. Leard. Mother of Jennifer A. McCafferty (David) of Berlin and Thomas S. Leard (Kim Mahoney) of Reading. Grandmother of Matthew McCafferty, Luke Leard and Amelia Olszewski. Sister of Sr. Margaret Welch S.N.D. of Ipswich, E. Joanne Mente of Concord and Ann Purcell of Auburndale. Also survived by many nieces, nephews and their families. Family and friends will honor and remember Jane's life by gathering for calling hours in The Joyce Funeral Home, 245 Main Street (Rte. 20), WALTHAM, on Monday, July 15th from 4 to 8 p.m. Her Memorial Mass will be celebrated on Tuesday, July 16th at 10 a.m. in Our Lady Comforter of the Afflicted Church, 880 Trapelo Road, Waltham. Following Jane's wishes, her body was donated for medical research; memorial donations may be made to Healthcare for the Homeless, 780 Albany St., Boston, MA 02118 or to St. Anthony's Lazarus Ministry, c/o St. Anthony's Shrine, 200 Arch St., Boston, MA 02110. For complete obituary, guest book and directions please visit JoyceFuneralHome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on July 12, 2019