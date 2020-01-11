|
McNEIL, Jane C. (Robinson) 79 years of age. Of Charlestown January 10, 2020. Devoted mother of Briana McNeil, Gary McNeil & the late Billy & Douglas McNeil. Loving Nana to Greg McNeil, Nicole McNeil, Douglas McNeil, Jack Hartnett & her great-grandchildren Ryan, Rory & Greyson. Beloved sister of Charles Robinson, Robert Robinson & wife Pat, Rita Haley, Linda Grasso & husband Bill & the late Claire Levenson & husband Larry & Paul Robinson. Former wife of Brian McNeil. Also many loving nieces & nephews. Relatives & friends are invited to attend Jane's visiting hours on Thursday morning 9 AM. to 10:30 AM. in The Carr Funeral Home 220 Bunker Hill St. CHARLESTOWN followed by her Funeral Mass in St. Mary's Church at 11 AM. Burial is private. In lieu of flowers kindly make a memorial donation in Jane's name to The Charlestown Boys & Girls Club, 15 Green St. Charlestown, MA. 02129. For obituary, directions & online condolences,
Published in The Boston Globe on Jan. 12, 2020